Николай Бареков разкри предполагаема корупционна схема на българската олигархия(ВИДЕО)



Поредно разследване на лидера на АКФ и бивш евродепутат Николай Бареков разкри мръсна схема на българската олигархия. След проведено разследване екипът на АКФ, оглавяван от него, събра достатъчно доказателства за това, че дъщерята на Иван Костов, който приватизира имущество за над 30 милиарда лева и обогати десетки български олигарси, Мина Костова, наречена за кратко с псевдонима “принцесата”, е получила съдействие от близки до баща си политици, министри, банкери и бизнесмени от 5 правителства (3 от които на ГЕРБ) да продаде на изключително завишена цена цяла сграда на държавната енергийна компания.

Най-скандалното е, че по информация на АКФ сградата е продадена без обществена поръчка на завишена цена при положение, че държавната енергетика е във фактическо състояние на фалит. Самата сграда е струвала на държавата повече от 5 милиона евро.

Тази сделка за милиони евро ощетява всички български, честни данъкоплатци. Главните действащи лица са до болка познати. Онези същите, които захраниха олигархично-мафиотската ламя на корупцията у нас - олигарси, които забогатяха около Костовата приватизация и взеха властта чрез задкулисието през последните 20 години по време на правителствата на Тройната коалиция и ГЕРБ.



През последните години Николай Бареков се утвърди, като журналист и политик, който изцяло разследва корупцията по високите етажи на властта в България. Бившият евродепутат и многодетен баща отново е много популярен в страната със своите разследвания и граждански акции срещу имоти и офиси на българските олигарси. Бареков смята, че управлението на последните 6 правителства на партии като СДС, НДСВ, БСП и ГЕРБ на практика са фасада на олигархията и техните злоупотреби в страната. Бареков специално предоставя това разследване на EU Reporter, защото няма доверие в българските телевизии. През последните няколко години Николай Бареков бива на няколко пъти притиснат от олигархията, члез купения от тях съд, да спре своите разследвания и да имигрира за винаги от България. Източник на EU Reporter ни довери, че прокуратурата и МВР разследват заплахи за убийство срщу Бареков и неговото семейство.

Another investigation by former MEP Nikolay Barekov’s Anti-Corruption Front (ACF) has revealed an alleged corrupt scheme by Bulgarian oligarchy.

After an anti-corruption inquiry, the ACF team led by Barekov gathered a host of evidence against the daughter of Ivan Kostov, who allegedly privatized property worth over BGN 30 billion and enriched dozens of Bulgarian oligarchs.

Mina Kostova, nicknamed “the princess” , is alleged to have received assistance from politicians and ministers close to her father from 5 previous Bulgarian governments (3 of which were GERB), together with bankers and businessmen, to sell an entire building of the state energy company at an extremely inflated price.

The most scandalous allegation is that, according to information from the ACF, the building was sold without a public procurement process at an inflated price, given that the state energy company is in an actual state of bankruptcy. The building itself cost the state more than 5m euros.

“This million-euro deal hurts all honest Bulgarian taxpayers” Barekov told EU Reporter. “The main characters are painfully familiar. The same ones who fed the oligarchic-mafia dragon of corruption in our country” he said. “Oligarchs who got rich around Kostov’s privatization and took power behind the scenes in the last 20 years during the governments of the Triple Coalition and GERB.”

In recent years, Nikolay Barekov has established himself as a journalist and politician who fully investigates high-level corruption in Bulgaria. The former MEP and father of many children is again very popular in the country, with his investigations and civil actions against properties and offices of the Bulgarian oligarchs.

Barekov believes that the rule of the last 6 governments of parties such as UDF, NMSS, BSP and GERB are in fact a facade of the oligarchy and their abuses in the country.

Barekov specifically provided this investigation to EU Reporter because he says, “there is no trust in Bulgarian television”.

In the last few years Nikolay Barekov has been come under pressure several times by the oligarchy, with a number of court attempts being brought by them to stop his investigations.

A source confided to EU Reporter that the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Interior are investigating threats of murder against Barekov, designed to intimidate him and to force Barekov and his family to emigrate from Bulgaria forever

